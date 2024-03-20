Duran started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's spring game against Oakland.

Duran got the start at first after a report earlier in the day indicated the Rangers' preference is to have Duran and Jared Walsh platoon at first base while Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) is on the injured list to start the season. If the Rangers are floating that, it could mean Duran would not be needed to cover shortstop for Corey Seager (groin), who has started swinging a bat and has not been ruled out for Opening Day.