Duran started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.
The Rangers have used Duran and Josh Smith at third base following Josh Jung's wrist injury and subsequent surgery. His recovery time was pushed out Wednesday from six weeks to eight-to-10 weeks. Justin Foscue was called up and could get time at the hot corner as well.
