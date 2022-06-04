Duran will be called up from Double-A Frisco to start at third base Saturday against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Josh Smith, who was acquired along with Duran from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade, is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Duran was already on the 40-man roster. While he has never played at Triple-A, Duran was slashing .317/.365/.574 with seven home runs, seven steals and an 18.0 K% in 200 plate appearances at Double-A. The 23-year-old played shortstop, second base and third base this season for Frisco.