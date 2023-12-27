Carrillo signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Carrillo got into two games at Double-A Harrisburg in the Nationals organization in 2023 but spent most of his season in the Mexican League. The 25-year-old was part of the Nationals' return from the Dodgers in the Trea Turner/Max Scherzer trade but has yet to advance past the Double-A level.