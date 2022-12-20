Carrillo was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Carrillo was acquired from the Dodgers in the trade that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer the other way back in July of 2021. He struggled to a 5.59 ERA in eight Double-A starts that season before missing the majority of 2022 due to a shoulder issue. When he did pitch, he pitched almost exclusively in relief, struggling to a 6.94 ERA in 23.1 innings split across three levels.