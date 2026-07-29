Diamondbacks' Gerardo Carrillo: Earns win in relief

Carrillo (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Pirates after tossing two scoreless frames in extra innings, allowing a walk and striking out three.

Carrillo intentionally walked Bryan Reynolds to start the 11th inning, but that was the only baserunner he allowed in the two innings he pitched. He closed the door in the 12th frame, something neither Paul Sewald nor Kevin Ginkel could achieve earlier in the game, by striking out Tyler Callihan for the final out of the game. Since being promoted to the big-league roster July 21, Carrillo has allowed one earned run on five hits and a 6:4 K:BB across six innings in three outings.