The Diamondbacks signed Carrillo to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Friday.

Carrillo missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and spent most of 2025 at Double-A Frisco in the Rangers organization, holding a 3.69 ERA and 53:19 K:BB over 46.1 frames. The 27-year-old has never reached the majors and will likely begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Reno.