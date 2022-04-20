Carrillo was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list for an unspecified reason Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Carrillo was serving as a reliever to begin the regular season, and he allowed seven runs while striking out six in five innings. However, his velocity was down recently, and he'll be forced to miss at least a week due to his undisclosed injury.
