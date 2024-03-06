The Rangers announced that Carrillo underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Friday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 25-year-old Carrillo has yet to make his MLB debut and was attending camp as a non-roster invitee after joining Texas on a minor-league contract in December. After requiring the reconstructive elbow procedure, Carrillo will miss the entire 2024 season, and his availability for the start of the 2025 campaign could be affected, too.