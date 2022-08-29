Double-A Harrisburg reinstated Carrillo (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Thursday.
Carrillo made two relief appearances for Harrisburg over the weekend, giving up four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three across one inning out of the bullpen. The right-hander had previously resided on Harrisburg's IL since late April due to a sore shoulder.
