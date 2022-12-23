Carrillo cleared waivers and was been assigned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Carrillo was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday and he will now likely begin the 2023 campaign as a member of Rochester. The pitcher spent the 2022 campaign with High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg, surrendering 17 runs over 20.1 innings while striking out 27 batters in 19 appearances combined with the two clubs.