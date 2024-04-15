Leiter has a 3.77 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 25 strikeouts and three walks through his first three appearances for Triple-A Round Rock.

While there have been a few hiccups during Leiter's three outings -- he allowed three solo home runs last Wednesday and walked three over 3.1 innings April 6 -- the tweaks implemented during his time in development last season appear to have taken hold. "He had a great spring and our expectation is if Jack continues to trend the way he has, he will help us out," Texas general manager Chris Young said Sunday. Leiter's rocky start to his professional career can be attributed to his walk rate, which hovered above 5.0 per nine innings since being drafted in the first round of 2021. The right-hander, who turns 24 in a week, has three walks over his first 14.1 innings in 2024 (1.9 BB/9). If he can sustain the good start, Leiter may reach Arlington this season.