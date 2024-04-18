Share Video

Leiter did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Tigers. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three in 3.2 innings.

After a clean first inning, the Tigers tagged Leiter for four runs in the second before tacking on three more with two outs in the fourth. It was a tough debut for the second-overall pick in 2021 -- Leiter struggled to a 5.19 ERA in the minors last year though he'd gotten off to a promising start this season, posting a 3.77 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 14.1 innings with Triple-A Round Rock. Leiter will likely return to the minors, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him get another look with Texas later in the year.

