Leiter did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Tigers. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three in 3.2 innings.

After a clean first inning, the Tigers tagged Leiter for four runs in the second before tacking on three more with two outs in the fourth. It was a tough debut for the second-overall pick in 2021 -- Leiter struggled to a 5.19 ERA in the minors last year though he'd gotten off to a promising start this season, posting a 3.77 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 14.1 innings with Triple-A Round Rock. Leiter will likely return to the minors, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him get another look with Texas later in the year.