Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Leiter will "probably" start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Athletics, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Michael Lorenzen will start the first game of the double dip and Leiter has already joined the club in Oakland as he lines up for the second contest. The young right-hander struggled in a spot start in Detroit last month in his major-league debut in yielding seven runs over 3.2 frames, but he's been sharp at Triple-A Round Rock with a 2.84 ERA and 37:8 K:BB over 25.1 innings. While there is obvious risk, Leiter represents an intriguing streaming option Wednesday. He's a possibility to make at least one additional start, as well, while Nathan Eovaldi (groin) recovers.