Leiter allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Leiter's five-day schedule lines up perfectly to help the Rangers next week should they need a spot starter. Nathan Eovaldi (groin) was removed from Thursday's win over the Nationals and is not assured to take his next turn. Additionally, the Rangers and Athletics have a doubleheader next Wednesday, so it would seem the team will need some form of pitching help next week. Leiter, whose next turn is due Tuesday, could help get the parent club through a pitching crunch. He's allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out 12 over 11 innings in two starts since making his MLB debut April 18 against the Tigers.