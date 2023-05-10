Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that deGrom (elbow) could be another two-to-three weeks away from his return, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bochy noted that deGrom has been going very easy with testing out his throwing while only playing light catch at this stage in his program. The right-hander has no timetable for when he'll be able to return to the mound for bullpen sessions, and that step will have to take place before a more serious ETA for deGrom's return to the Texas pitching staff. At this point, it seems very unlikely that the 34-year-old will back back in the month of May, with the start of June seeming to be a more realistic timeline at this conjecture.