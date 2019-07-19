Chavez will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Chavez didn't even make it out of the first inning during Wednesday's start, surrendering seven runs over just two-thirds of an inning before being removed. As a result, he'll move to a relief role. The right-hander owns a 4.72 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 62:20 K:BB over 68.2 innings this season (nine starts).