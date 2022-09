Gray (oblique) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Monday's start against the Marlins.

Gray has been sidelined since the start of August due to an oblique injury, but he'll return to the mound as the starter during the second game of Monday's doubleheader against Miami. The right-hander didn't require a rehab assignment prior to being activated, so it's unclear whether he'll face any workload restrictions during Monday's nightcap.