Gray did not factor into the decision Friday against the Rockies, allowing one run on eight hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

Gray collected a quality start in his first return to Coors Field since departing Colorado in free agency after the 2021 season. The Texas right-hander racked up his third consecutive quality start, firing a 1.71 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB in 21 innings over that span. Gray is slated to make his next start at home against Cleveland.