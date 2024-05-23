The Rangers placed Gray on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right groin strain, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray suffered the injury in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies, and an MRI revealed a mild strain. He would seem to have a good chance at returning from the IL when his 15 days are up or shortly thereafter, but it will depend on how he recovers over the next several days. Gray had been slated to start Sunday in Minnesota, but it's possible Nathan Eovaldi (groin) will be ready to return that day.