Gray allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over three innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Gray was pitching on short rest after he made a relief appearance versus the Giants on Saturday, so it's not surprising this was a short outing for the veteran. He threw 36 of 65 pitches for strikes, and the lone run on his line was a Shohei Ohtani solo home run in the first inning. Gray is now at a 2.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 63:19 K:BB over 62.1 innings through 13 appearances (11 starts) this season. The right-hander should be getting back on a normal schedule moving forward, which puts him tentatively on track to make his next start in a favorable home matchup versus the Mets.