Gray (groin) is scheduled to face live hitters Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

A clearer indication of when Gray could return from the 15-day injured list should emerge following Monday's session. At the time of his placement on the IL, the right-hander wasn't expected to miss much more than the minimum 15 days. Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, Gray could be an option to rejoin the Texas rotation as soon as Friday versus the Giants if Monday's live session goes off without a hitch.