Gray (groin) was activated off the 15-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Giants, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray landed on the injured list May 23 due to a right groin strain. He started in 10 games prior to the injury, going 2-2 with a 2.21 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB over 57 frames. Manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday that there is a good chance Gray pitches in relief before his next start, which will likely be during the Rangers' upcoming road series against the Dodgers, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.