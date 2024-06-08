Gray allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over 2.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Giants.

Gray appeared in relief of Andrew Heaney on Saturday in his first appearance since May 21, after he was placed on the IL with a groin strain. The right-hander certainly looked healthy, as he struck out four of the nine batters he faced. Overall, Gray is 2-2 with a 2.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB across 59.1 innings this year. He's currently scheduled to rejoin the rotation next week on the road versus the Dodgers.