Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Gray was removed from his start against the Phillies due to right groin tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Gray was able to get through five innings before exiting his start, allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Bochy didn't specify how severe Gray's injury is, so it remains unclear if the right-hander is at risk of missing his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Sunday in Minnesota.