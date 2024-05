Gray isn't expected to make his next start after he was diagnosed Thursday with a mild right groin strain, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray was removed from his start in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies because of the injury. It's not clear yet whether Gray will require a stint on the 15-day injured list, but it would seem to be a distinct possibility. He had been slated to start Sunday in Minnesota, but the Rangers might now need Jose Urena to take the ball that day.