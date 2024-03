Smith (hand) is starting at shortstop and batting second in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

The 26-year-old exited Tuesday's contest after being hit by a pitch on the hand, but his return to the lineup a day later indicates it isn't a significant issue. Smith is expected to serve as a utility infielder in 2024, but he could see more action early on since Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) is likely to open on the injured list and Corey Seager's (groin) status is also up in the air.