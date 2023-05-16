Rocker will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow later this week, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The No. 3 overall selection by the Rangers in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Rocker made his organizational debut with High-A Hickory this season, registering a 3.86 ERA with a 42:7 K:BB over 28 innings. Before signing with the Rangers, the 23-year-old was a first-round pick of the Mets in 2021, but he ended up not signing with the club, due in part to that organization's concerns about his elbow. Rocker will now miss the rest of the 2023 season and likely most of the 2024 season recovering from surgery in what represents a significant setback to his development.