The Rangers announced Thursday that Rocker won't pitch again until the team's Fall Instructional League camp, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander underwent arthroscopic surgery last September but looked plenty healthy while making his professional debut earlier in 2022 for the Tri-City Valley Cats of the independent Frontier League. Though Rocker covered only 20 innings with the Valley Cats before being selected by the Rangers with the No. 3 overall pick in July's first-year player draft, the organization apparently saw enough from him in independent ball to close the books on his 2022 campaign. Rocker, who signed below slot for a $5.2 million bonus, could open his minor-league career in 2023 at Double-A Frisco, just like former Vanderbilt teammate and Rangers organization mate Jack Leiter -- the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft -- did earlier this season.