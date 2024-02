Rocker (elbow) has progressed to 120 feet with his throwing program, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

He'll continue at that distance for another week or so before going into a brief scheduled rest period. The goal is for Rocker to begin throwing off a mound in early April, which would be the first time he's done that since he had Tommy John surgery last May. Rocker is hoping to appear in games around midseason.