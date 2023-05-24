Rocker (elbow) underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Monday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.
Rocker had his surgery performed in Arlington, Texas under the supervision of Dr. Keith Meister, one of the nation's top orthopedic surgeons. Though Rangers general manager Chris Young stated the elbow injury wasn't related to the pre-draft concerns that resulted in Rocker going unsigned by the Mets in 2021 before he was selected by Texas with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, it's a troubling setback on the health front for the 23-year-old nonetheless. Rocker, who previously underwent arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in September 2021, will likely be sidelined until late until the 2024 season.