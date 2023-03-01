Rocker allowed one hit over a scoreless eighth inning in Tuesday's spring game against the Rockies.

Rocker, who was drafted in the first round of 2022, didn't pitch in affiliated ball until the Arizona Fall League, so he was getting his first taste against big-league hitters. The right-hander threw 13 pitches, mixing in off-speed stuff, and worked around a leadoff single by getting a flyout and double-play grounder. Rocker's path from Vanderbilt to the majors was a rocky one. He was drafted 10th overall by the Mets in 2021, before they learned of a shoulder issue during a post-draft, pre-contract physical. He had arthroscopic surgery in September 2021, after which he pitched in the independent leagues, giving teams a chance to see him pitch before the 2022 draft. The Rangers may be less aggressive with Rocker as they were with his Vanderbilt teammate, Jack Leiter, who opened his pro career at Double-A Frisco. The 23-year-old Rocker may be headed for High-A Hickory.