Rocker has a 3.86 ERA and 42:7 K:BB ratio in 28 innings over six starts at High-A Hickory.

Rocker at age 23 is much older than his competition, but the larger point is that his career looks back on track after a tumultuous last few years. He was drafted 10th overall by the Mets in 2021 before they learned of a shoulder issue during a post-draft, pre-contract physical. He had arthroscopic surgery in September 2021 and then pitched in the independent leagues. Rocker was then drafted in the first round of 2022 and didn't pitch in affiliated ball until the 2022 Arizona Fall League, where he struggled with his command (12 BB in 14 IP). It looks like he's back on track and he has the talent to be promoted aggressively, but the Rangers may also want to see him continue to gain confidence at High-A.