Texas manager Chris Woodward said Taveras could be the starting center fielder Opening Day in 2021, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Taveras, who had two hits in four at-bats in Wednesday's win over the Astros, has made 22 straight starts in center field since being called up late August. "Just based on the quality of his game," Woodward said. "He can man center field just about as good as anybody in the big leagues. That's a huge plus. He could not hit at all and still be valuable. His speed, the way he runs the bases, is a huge asset. Obviously, you have to get on base, but the way he works the strike zone is a huge plus for a younger player." Taveras, who had no experience beyond Double-A entering 2020, is slashing .228/.322/.380 over 23 games this season, but the exposure to MLB pitching should hasten his development.