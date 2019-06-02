Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Settling into reserve role
Forsythe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
With a .302/.406/.475 slash line through 165 plate appearances this season, Forsythe has been exceptionally productive when given the chance to play, but his opportunities have dwindled with the Texas infield back to full strength. Since Elvis Andrus returned from the 10-day injured list May 25, Forsythe has started in only five of the Rangers' nine contests.
