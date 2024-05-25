Lorenzen left his start Saturday versus the Twins due to cramping in his knee, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Lorenzen attempted to remain in the game to pitch the seventh inning, but the skipper didn't want to risk another injury to an already-depleted Rangers rotation. Lorenzen finished with one earned run allowed on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters over six innings of work. Given his willingness to play through his injury, there's a good chance he will make his next start -- tentatively scheduled for next Saturday against the Marlins -- though the Rangers will keep an eye on his knee.