Lorenzen was removed from Saturday's game against the Twins due to an apparent injury, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen took the mound in preparation to begin the seventh inning, but he was visited by a trainer before exiting the game. He did a good amount of walking around the mound, suggesting that he may have tweaked something in one of his legs, though the Rangers should provide an official update on his injury status in the near future.