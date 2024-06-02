Lorenzen (3-3) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 6.1 shutout innings.

After allowing the first two hitters he faced to reach base, Lorenzen settled in and held the Marlins in check for his fourth straight quality start. Lorenzen has gone at least six innings in eight of his nine starts this season and now owns a 2.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 44:26 K:BB through 54.2 innings. Lorenzen offers eligibility at starting pitcher and relief pitcher and will look to stay hot in a home matchup against the Giants next weekend.