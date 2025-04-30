Lorenzen (3-3) yielded a run on four hits and two walks over six innings Tuesday, striking out four and picking up a win against the Rays.

Lorenzen faced little resistance from the Rays' lineup aside from Junior Caminero, who hit a double and a solo homer against him. It was Lorenzen's third quality start of the year, all of which resulted in wins. He was efficient Tuesday, with 60 of his 88 pitches being thrown for strikes. Lorenzen dropped his season ERA to 3.48 with a 28:13 K:BB through 33.2 frames. He's in line for a home matchup against the White Sox next week.