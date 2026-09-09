Lorenzen could be deployed in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Braydon Fisher during Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Jameson Taillon (elbow) recently heading back to the injured list, the Blue Jays have an opening in the rotation. Though Fisher will technically make his ninth start of the season Wednesday, he hasn't recorded more than four outs in any of those prior eight outings and will likely exit the game at some point before the end of the second inning. Toronto could lean on a number of relievers to finish out the contest, but Lorenzen is one of the most well-rested members of the bullpen who is capable of offering length. He'll be available to pitch on four days' rest after tossing three innings and 33 pitches in his most recent appearance Friday in Kansas City.