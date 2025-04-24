Lorenzen and the Royals won't face the Rockies on Wednesday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Wednesday's contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, and Lorenzen will take the mound for the nightcap, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. The 33-year-old righty will be looking for a bounce-back performance after surrendering seven earned runs over 10.1 innings across his last two starts.