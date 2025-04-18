Lorenzen (1-3) took the loss against the Tigers on Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings.

Lorenzen wasn't able to make it out of the fifth inning despite tossing 102 pitches (63 of which were strikes). He has allowed at least five hits in each of his first four starts of the 2025 season and has a 4.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 17:7 across 21.2 innings to begin the year. Lorenzen will look to get back into the win column in his next outing, which is tentatively slated for next week at home against the Rockies.