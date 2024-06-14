Lorenzen (4-3) picked up the win over the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out two.

Lorenzen kept the Dodgers' offense at bay for most of the contest and only allowed one extra-base hit on the night, which came off the bat of Andy Pages in the seventh inning for a solo shot. However, the right-hander was able to get through seven frames for just the second time this season while logging his second win in his last three starts. It also marked the first time in Lorenzen's last eight starts that he didn't walk multiple batters. On the downside, he's now posted a 3:3 K:BB over his last two outings.