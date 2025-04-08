Lorenzen (1-1) earned the win Monday against the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Lorenzen managed to generate a solid 11 whiffs out of his 89 total pitches. The only blemish on the veteran right-hander's outing came in the second inning via a Willi Castro double. Lorenzen has looked sharp in the Kansas City rotation, pitching to a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 11.1 innings. The 33-year-old faces a tall order in his next start, currently slated to be against the Yankees in New York this weekend.