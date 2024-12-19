Lorenzen's agent, Ryan Hamill, is marketing his client as a two-way player this offseason, with the goal of gaining a two-way roster designation, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The only major league player to qualify for two-way status since it was introduced in 2020 is Shohei Ohtani. A player with the designation does not count against a team's 13-pitcher limit on their 26-man roster, effectively allowing them to serve as a 14th pitcher. Lorenzen's plan is to sign with a club -- likely a non-contender -- and then accrue 20-plus innings as a pitcher and play 20-plus games as a position player or designated hitter (with at least three plate appearances in each game), which would meet the necessary criteria for two-way status. Gaining the two-way designation would, in theory, make Lorenzen an attractive trade target for a contending club keen on taking advantage of having an extra pitcher on their roster. Lorenzen has not hit in a major-league game since 2021 and hasn't had more than one plate appearance since 2019, but he boasts a career .710 OPS with seven home runs over 321 plate appearances.