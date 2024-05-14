Lorenzen allowed a hit and four walks over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out four during the loss to Cleveland.

Lorenzen struggled with his command but continually evaded danger and turned in his best -- and longest -- start of the year. Unfortunately for him, the Rangers were shut out, preventing him from getting back in the win column. He's produced quality starts in three of his six outings this season and lowered his ERA to 3.75 through 36 frames. Lorenzen's next start is projected to be at home against the Angels this weekend.