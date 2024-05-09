Lorenzen (2-2) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the A's, surrendering six runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.
Seven of the nine hits off Lorenzen went for extra bases, including homers by Shea Langeliers and Brett Harris. The right-hander has had a bumpy beginning to his Rangers tenure, but he's least providing some length and has worked exactly six innings in four straight outings. Lorenzen will take a 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB through 29 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Guardians.
