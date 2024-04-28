Lorenzen (2-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on six hits and a walk over six-plus innings in an 8-4 loss to Cincinnati. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander came out firing, striking out the first two batters he faced, but things began to go sideways for Lorenzen in the second frame. Even so, he'd put together a quality start through six innings, but manager Bruce Bochy let him begin the seventh and Lorenzen hit Tyler Stephenson with a pitch before serving up a homer to Jonathan India. He left the mound after exactly 100 pitches (68 strikes), and Lorenzen will take a 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB through 17 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Kansas City.