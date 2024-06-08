Lorenzen yielded two runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out one during the loss to the Giants.

Despite facing plenty of traffic on the basepaths, both runs allowed by Lorenzen were solo shots by Wilmer Flores. It was Lorenzen's shortest outing of the year and snapped his streak of four straight quality starts entering Friday. Since coughing up six runs against Oakland on May 8, he's registered a 1.50 ERA over his last five starts, lowering his season number to 3.05 through 59 innings. Lorenzen's next start is currently scheduled to be a road matchup with the Dodgers next week.