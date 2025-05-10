Lorenzen didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Red Sox after pitching seven shutout innings while allowing three hits and zero walks and striking out seven batters.

Getting through seven scoreless frames in just 90 pitches feels like too good of a performance not to be rewarded with a win, but that's what happens when your offense doesn't put any runs on the board until the 11th inning. The 33-year-old entered the game with a 4.23 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, but those numbers have both dropped to 3.57 and 1.26, respectively, following his longest outing of the season. He'll look to keep his momentum going and collect his first win of May next week in Houston.